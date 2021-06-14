Zacks Investment Research Lowers Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The business had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 356,330 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 81.1% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 148,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 25.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 258,632 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,975,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,239,000 after acquiring an additional 255,549 shares during the period. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

