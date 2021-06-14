$117.27 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce sales of $117.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.40 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $99.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $455.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.93 million to $470.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $477.87 million, with estimates ranging from $464.11 million to $503.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $17.12 on Monday. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.