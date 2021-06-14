Mizuho Increases Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $77.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.29.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

