Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Sidoti currently has $83.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.89.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $75.69 on Thursday. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Spire in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

