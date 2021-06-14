The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.86.

NYSE MAC opened at $17.69 on Friday. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the first quarter worth $29,679,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Macerich by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 41.4% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after buying an additional 2,061,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,847,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

