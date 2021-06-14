HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBC. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of HSBC to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

NYSE:HSBC opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.79. HSBC has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HSBC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 76,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HSBC by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,549,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.