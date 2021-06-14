Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

NYSE OGN opened at $29.65 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.