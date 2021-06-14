The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.86.

NYSE MAC opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter worth $29,679,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Macerich by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after buying an additional 2,494,978 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Macerich by 41.4% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,847,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

