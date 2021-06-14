Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $71.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.80.

PNR opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.25. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Pentair by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Pentair by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Pentair by 44,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

