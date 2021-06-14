Morgan Stanley Raises Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $150.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.06.
NYSE SPG opened at $134.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.
In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
