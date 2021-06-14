Morgan Stanley Raises Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $150.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.06.

NYSE SPG opened at $134.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

