Morgan Stanley Boosts Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target to $18.75

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $17.25 to $18.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.69.

NYSE:UE opened at $20.27 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.71.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 94,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after buying an additional 2,694,555 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

