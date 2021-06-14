Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Shoprite from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.
OTCMKTS:SRGHY opened at $11.20 on Friday. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69.
About Shoprite
Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.
Further Reading: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.