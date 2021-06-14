Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of QQQX opened at $29.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQX. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 776,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,732 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,984,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 628.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 63,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after buying an additional 57,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 24,630.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

