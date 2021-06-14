DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87. DLH has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in DLH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DLH by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DLH by 7,383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DLH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

