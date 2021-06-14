$61.62 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce sales of $61.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.26 million and the highest is $62.00 million. PROS posted sales of $63.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $253.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $278.02 million, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $301.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $48.60 on Monday. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,616 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in PROS by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 473,337 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in PROS by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,418,000 after purchasing an additional 397,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210,482 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

