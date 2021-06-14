Reviewing Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and Bionik Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Bionik Laboratories -1,762.19% -118.65% -68.84%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eargo and Bionik Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eargo presently has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.18%. Given Eargo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than Bionik Laboratories.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Eargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.1% of Bionik Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eargo and Bionik Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million 21.86 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -10.27 Bionik Laboratories $2.15 million 3.49 -$25.02 million N/A N/A

Bionik Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eargo.

Summary

Eargo beats Bionik Laboratories on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions. The company also engages in developing InMotion HOME, an upper extremity product that allows patients to extend their therapy for as long as needed while rehabilitating at home; ARKE, a robotic lower body exoskeleton designed for wheelchair bound individuals suffering from spinal cord injuries, strokes, and other mobility disabilities; and InMotion Connect, a solution to meet the data connectivity and analytics needs of hospitals and healthcare facilities. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

