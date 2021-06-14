Wedbush Raises GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target to $50.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $233.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.21 and a beta of -2.07. GameStop has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.84.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

