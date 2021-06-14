Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RC. BTIG Research raised their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of RC opened at $15.74 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

