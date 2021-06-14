Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $122.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.38.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 25,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.