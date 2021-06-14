Workiva (NYSE:WK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,309 shares of company stock worth $10,593,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

