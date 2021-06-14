The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.38.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.