Morgan Stanley Boosts Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target to $125.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $107.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.