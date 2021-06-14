Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

FVE stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Five Star Senior Living has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVE. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 71,262 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $2,011,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

