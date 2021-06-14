Zacks Investment Research Lowers CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.52 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $235.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.73.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 218,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

