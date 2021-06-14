Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $500.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $374.34.

Biogen stock opened at $396.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

