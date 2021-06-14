Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Clinigen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLIGF opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.75. Clinigen Group has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

