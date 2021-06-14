Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Earns Positive Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their positive rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heineken from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heineken has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

HEINY stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.87. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

