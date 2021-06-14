Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASHTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.00.

ASHTY opened at $289.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.14. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $117.07 and a 52-week high of $306.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

