Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €106.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €85.38 ($100.44).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI stock opened at €79.73 ($93.80) on Friday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €34.30 ($40.35) and a 1 year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.