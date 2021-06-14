Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Up 92.0% in May

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Spanish Broadcasting System stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. Spanish Broadcasting System has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

