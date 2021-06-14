3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Up 94.1% in May

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the May 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DDDX stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. 3DX Industries has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11.
3DX Industries Company Profile
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.