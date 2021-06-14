Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Short Interest Up 97.0% in May

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the May 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of PLPRF stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Plus Products has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48.
About Plus Products
