Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Short Interest Up 97.0% in May

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the May 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PLPRF stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Plus Products has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Plus Products

Plus Products Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

