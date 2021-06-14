Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

LQDT opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.03 million, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $150,879.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 14,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $355,011.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

