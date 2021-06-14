FY2024 EPS Estimates for Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Square Enix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

SQNXF stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $48.24 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.01.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.