FY2024 EPS Estimates for Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Square Enix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.
