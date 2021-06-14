Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.79). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

SIOX opened at $2.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

