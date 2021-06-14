Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $318,527.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,492,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,900. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

