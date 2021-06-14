Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

TCLAF stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.97. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $21.77.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

