Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clover Health Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

