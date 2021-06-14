Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €105.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €105.00 ($123.53) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €97.73 ($114.97).

Shares of SAN stock opened at €88.90 ($104.59) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €86.17. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

