Morgan Stanley Downgrades Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $29.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

NLSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 92,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

