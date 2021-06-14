The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $325.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $222.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $276.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

