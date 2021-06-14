FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
FTCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.31.
FTCI opened at $10.80 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $15.46.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.