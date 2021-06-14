FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

FTCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.31.

FTCI opened at $10.80 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

