Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report sales of $429.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.90 million to $431.57 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $368.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%.

TAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.22 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

