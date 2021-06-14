MediWound’s (MDWD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDWD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Aegis began coverage on MediWound in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediWound has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.60.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.52.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $3,700,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.