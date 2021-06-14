HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Raymond James

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HQY. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Shares of HQY opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

