Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Ascend Wellness stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

