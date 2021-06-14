Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Partner Communications stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.52.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

