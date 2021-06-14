Short Interest in Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDBG) Increases By 100.0%

Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDBG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WDBG opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35. Woodbrook Group has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Get Woodbrook Group alerts:

About Woodbrook Group

Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc provides investment and strategic planning advisory services. It offers services in the areas of portfolio management, mid and long term investment management, alternative investments, lump sum investments, education fee planning, wealth planning, retirement planning, structured product building, and qualifying recognized overseas pension scheme and financial review.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbrook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbrook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.