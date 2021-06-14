Short Interest in Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDBG) Increases By 100.0%

Woodbrook Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDBG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
WDBG opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35. Woodbrook Group has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
About Woodbrook Group
