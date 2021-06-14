Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIXXF. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aixtron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

