BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

BPMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

